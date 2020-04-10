MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) Insider Andrew Coppel Acquires 6,500 Shares

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) insider Andrew Coppel acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($51,302.29).

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $365.23 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 745.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 838.22. MJ Gleeson PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 516.08 ($6.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MJ Gleeson PLC will post 4933.000078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 814 ($10.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 922.80 ($12.14).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

