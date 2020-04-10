Mizuho Lowers SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $36.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.32.
Shares of SAGE stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.74.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,659,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000.
SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.