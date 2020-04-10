Mizuho Lowers SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $36.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.32.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.74.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,659,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

