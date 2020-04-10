Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.66, approximately 325,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 165,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti cut their price target on Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mistras Group to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $106.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Mistras Group news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos purchased 87,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares in the company, valued at $47,181,455. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Forese acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $37,027.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

