Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 4 Shares of Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,526 ($33.23) per share, for a total transaction of £101.04 ($132.91).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 6 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,610 ($34.33) per share, for a total transaction of £156.60 ($206.00).

LON AVON opened at GBX 2,805 ($36.90) on Friday. Avon Rubber plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,226.40 ($16.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,900 ($38.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,472.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $870.20 million and a PE ratio of 60.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVON. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,435 ($32.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.