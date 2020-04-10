Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

MBCN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MBCN opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 364,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 181,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

