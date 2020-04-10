Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.