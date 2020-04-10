Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $165.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.