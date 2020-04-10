Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $165.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

