Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MFGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

