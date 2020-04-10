Michelle Zatlyn Sells 48,500 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,109,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $2,367,000.00.
- On Friday, March 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $526,097.00.
- On Wednesday, March 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $578,169.00.
NET stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $60,419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $14,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
