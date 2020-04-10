Michelle Zatlyn Sells 48,500 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,109,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $2,367,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $526,097.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $578,169.00.

NET stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $60,419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $14,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.