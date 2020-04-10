M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 447 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

BCE stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

