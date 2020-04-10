M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.28 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.74.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

