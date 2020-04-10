M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,188 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 57,538 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,722,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,436 shares of company stock worth $8,023,063. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.