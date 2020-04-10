M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 17,824 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $276,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lam Research by 60.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $258.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.65.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

