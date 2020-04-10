MFA FINL INC/SH Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MFA)

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 2,159 call options.

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 426,048 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

