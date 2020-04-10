Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $83.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 242,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,917,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,798,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.