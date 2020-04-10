Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $83.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.
