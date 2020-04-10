Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Up 8.2%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.46, approximately 316,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 305,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The company has a market cap of $555.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -687.50%.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

