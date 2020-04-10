MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$4.00. The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.64, 2,461,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,378,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.35.

In other news, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,000.

The firm has a market cap of $853.60 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.66.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. On average, analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp will post -0.7476812 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

