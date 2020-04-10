Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get Mediwound alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Mediwound stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mediwound by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mediwound by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mediwound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mediwound by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mediwound by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.