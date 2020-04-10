McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

