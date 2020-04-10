McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 317.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.0% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.72 and its 200-day moving average is $272.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.