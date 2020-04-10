McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 25,624 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 285.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.