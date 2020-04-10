Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

