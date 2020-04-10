Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $197.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.