Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Shares of MCD opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.