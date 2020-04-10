McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) PT Lowered to GBX 90 at Deutsche Bank

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 96 ($1.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective (down previously from GBX 132 ($1.74)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.75 ($1.56).

MCS stock opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.12) on Wednesday. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $457.86 million and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.97.

In other news, insider Mike Lloyd bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

