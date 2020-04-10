Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on MATW. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

