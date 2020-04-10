Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 51,942 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 51,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $9,639,915.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,898,611.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MASI opened at $185.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.30. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

