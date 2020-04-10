Marvell Technology Group’s (MRVL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,732 shares of company stock worth $639,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Man Group plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,360,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,533 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

