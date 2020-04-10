Marthinus (Martin) John Botha Buys 45,455 Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) Stock

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) insider Marthinus (Martin) John Botha bought 45,455 shares of Resolute Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £454.55 ($597.93).

Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 45.71 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92. Resolute Mining Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.19.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

