Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.