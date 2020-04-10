Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $5.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

MRNS stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.47.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

