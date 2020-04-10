Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $421,784,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after buying an additional 868,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

