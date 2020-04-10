Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives $16.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

MTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $7,498,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

