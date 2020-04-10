Man Group plc Trims Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 964,865 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.04% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 586,384 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADAP. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.03.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,544 shares of company stock worth $1,434,571. Insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

