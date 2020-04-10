Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Lease by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Barton Investment Management raised its position in Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.10. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

