Man Group plc Takes Position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 75,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

ASMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

