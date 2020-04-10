Man Group plc Takes $1.06 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PACW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.