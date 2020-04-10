Man Group plc Sells 8,206 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,633,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Brink’s has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The business had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert purchased 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.