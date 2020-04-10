Man Group plc Sells 6,520 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

