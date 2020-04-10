Man Group plc Sells 38,488 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,488 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,803. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

