Man Group plc Sells 33,600 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $188,824,000 after buying an additional 6,186,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,053,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $469,181,000 after buying an additional 5,693,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,779,000 after buying an additional 2,829,055 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,109,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 643,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sprint by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,354,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 573,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

NYSE S opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

