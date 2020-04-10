Man Group plc Sells 328,122 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 328,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

TDS stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

