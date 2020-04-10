Man Group plc Sells 302,869 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

