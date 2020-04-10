Man Group plc Sells 20,852 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,852 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,200,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $164.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.50.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

