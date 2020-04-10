Man Group plc Sells 195,162 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 195,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,451,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,868,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,957,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,233,000 after buying an additional 192,364 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

