Man Group plc Sells 17,376 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Man Group plc decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,242,000 after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,091,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of MKSI opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

