Man Group plc Sells 1,389,696 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,389,696 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.29% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTO opened at $6.28 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

