Man Group plc Reduces Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

WYNN opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 2.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.