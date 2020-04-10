Man Group plc Reduces Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,128,000 after purchasing an additional 367,918 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $53,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ferrari by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after purchasing an additional 269,340 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,788,000 after purchasing an additional 164,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $24,831,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.01.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $157.04 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

